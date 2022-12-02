Not Available

HEART LAND takes viewers from a raging white-water kayaking ride and the thundering heat of a chuckwagon race, to swooping over a field of magnificent sunflowers and the magic of a solar eclipse. There are landscapes of unparalleled beauty, the exquisite grace of Evelyn Hart and Andre Lewis dancing Norbert Vesak's award winning pas-de-deux, "Belong", a hilarious animated sequence by Richard Condie, and touching images, past and present, of the people who have dared to carve out a new life against a vast, and sometimes unforgiving landscape.