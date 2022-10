Not Available

Join Heart, the revolutionary rock band fronted by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, as they bring passion and energy to an explosive 23-song set that touches on every era of their awe-inspiring career - from Dreamboat Annie's "Magic Man" and "Crazy On You" to the 80's hits "These Dreams" Heart's most recent studio album, Jupiter Darling, plus rare covers of Led Zeppelin's "Mist Mountain Hop" and Elton John's "Love Song."