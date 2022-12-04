Not Available

Riki, a 10-year-old boy, runs away from home, following a mysterious emergency signal sent by a shiny stone. It takes Riki to the breathtaking parallel world of “Yourland” where science peacefully coexists with nature. The shining stone merges with Riki by hiding in his heart. It seems everybody in Yourland is eager to procure this treasure, as it is the core of Yourland’s power and owning it gives a great deal of influence. Who should Riki share his secret with? His new cheeky friend, Emma? Metal Man, the mighty robot? Tidling, a monkey general? We accompany Riki on his adventurous journey full of perils, traps and humor, to restore the stone – the “Heart of a Tower” – to its “nest”.