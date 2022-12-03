Not Available

A hungry heart, a celebration of the body, both exposed and concealed at the same time, like baroque paintings: guilty, ashamed or further alienated from our voyeur gaze. A secret dividing the actors and their scenic world from the public who has come to witness it; an episodic narration around what is unutterable; two friends travelling in the same boat and playing lustful and sadistic games. The characters in Heart of Hunger can act, feel and experiment, but they cannot testify as to the relationships that determine them. They lose each other, they find each other; the heart is a lonesome hunter.