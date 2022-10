Not Available

From Steven Kostanski, director of “Lazer Ghosts 2: Return to Laser Cove”, comes the story of two brothers who must fight to escape an unholy institution populated with an endless sea of ghoulish creatures. Will Max (Conor Sweeney) be able to see past the disturbing condition of his brother Karl (Matthew Kennedy) and lead them to safety, or will his personal flaws trap them forever in a world of darkness and misery?