When the humiliation and grief of his eldest son's shooting rampage and subsequent suicide threatens to pull him under, a brokenhearted father (Rasmus Lyberth) leaves his family and tight-knit community and heads into Greenland's bleak landscape. As he journeys forth on an antiquated dogsled with no destination, he eventually finds solace -- and the soul he lost long ago -- in the form of a mystical hermit (Anda Kristiansen).