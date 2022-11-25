Heart of Nowhere

Not Available

Some time not far from now, it was decided that adolescents were detrimental to a well-functioning society. Upon turning thirteen, teenagers were quarantined onto an island within the city, colloquially known as Teenland. At the age of 18, the inhabitants of Teen-land are forced to join adulthood. The memories of their childhood are erased and they start a new life In this slightly dystopian scape, lives a band, The Nuclear Toads. After being rounded up to be processed for adulthood, they manage to escape and buy themselves one last night of adolescence in which they will perform their final show. This film is the story of that night.