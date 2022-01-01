Heart of Sky, Heart of Earth

Not Available

The great cycle of the ancient Mayan calendar will end on December 21st, 2012. How does the story end? The remote homelands of the present day Maya in Mexico and Guatemala present a perfect microcosm to show how unhindered globalization is already destroying the Earth and indigenous cultures now under attack for their natural resources from all sides. This film presents another worldview, following six young Mayas into their daily and ceremonial life, revealing their determination to resist the destruction of their culture and environment