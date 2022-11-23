Heart Sings Again

Not Available

Muling Umawit ang Puso? is a 1995 Filipino film and an official entry to the 1995 Metro Manila Film Festival. This is the story of a popular singer-actress (Aunor) who went into seclusion after the traumatic experience of watching her pregnant sister die in the wake of a stampede of her fans. Nearly twenty years later she took in a young girl who wanted to be a star and tried to mold her into a copy of what she was before. With her she also picked up the pieces of the life she placed on hold and now was wishing to resume not as the star she was but as an involved caring and loving person.