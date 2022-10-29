Not Available

Heartbreak House

  • Comedy

Hiding behind a comedy of manners is Shaw's state of the nation play - a declining country house as the microcosm for the country (or even the pre-war continent). Retired seafarer, Captain Shotover, is reluctantly hosting a weekend house party for his two daughters and their bohemian friends. As they indulge in dangerous flirtations, will anyone notice their drift to destruction?

Cast

John GielgudCaptain Shotover
Siân PhillipsHesione Hushabye
Lesley-Anne DownEllie Dunn
Daniel MasseyHector Hushabye
Barbara MurrayLady Utterwood
Donald PickeringRandall Utterwood

