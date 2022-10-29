Heartbreak House

Hiding behind a comedy of manners is Shaw's state of the nation play - a declining country house as the microcosm for the country (or even the pre-war continent). Retired seafarer, Captain Shotover, is reluctantly hosting a weekend house party for his two daughters and their bohemian friends. As they indulge in dangerous flirtations, will anyone notice their drift to destruction?
|John Gielgud
|Captain Shotover
|Siân Phillips
|Hesione Hushabye
|Lesley-Anne Down
|Ellie Dunn
|Daniel Massey
|Hector Hushabye
|Barbara Murray
|Lady Utterwood
|Donald Pickering
|Randall Utterwood
