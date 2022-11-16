Not Available

Heartbreaker VS Obscura

    Heartbreaker can make any woman do whatever she wants, but her superpower has become a burden. She's hung it up. She don't break hearts no more. But when super-villain Obscura tries to kidnap Heartbreaker's old partner Ice Queen - but mistakenly captures her girlfriend instead - Ice Queen convinces Heartbreaker to take on one last job. Together with x-ray visionary Spex, they set out to storm Obscura's fortress, guarded by 40 pairs of bionic stepsisters. So begins a journey reprete with danger.

