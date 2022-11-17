Heartland Son

Not Available

In a small Iowa town, Charlie "Champ" Hannen is the envy of town. A football scholarship is his ticket out of there and he is destined for greatness. But destiny takes him down another path when his biggest fan dies, his mother. With her, part of Champ also dies. The story picks up ten years later, upon his fathers passing, when Champ can't escape his past anymore. He must reconcile troubled relationships. When friends and family members return home for the funeral and the reading of the will, Champ must confront demons from his past and determine the future for himself and his fractured family.