1983

Hearts and Armour

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 20th, 1983

Studio

Not Available

Bradamante, a woman wearing an invincible suit of armor, is travelling the countryside at the time of the Crusades. After ending up in the middle of a web of romantic and cultural tangles, she finds herself in love with a Moor prince, while one of the Christian knights has fallen in love with a Moor princess. Others, however, are against the cross-cultural romance, and Bradamante's love is soon forced into a duel to the death. Will she ever be with her true love? Written by Jean-Marc Rocher

Cast

Barbara De RossiBradamante
Ronn MossRuggero
Maurizio NichettiAtlante
Tanya RobertsAngelica (Isabella)
Giovanni VisentinGanelon (Gano)
Tony VogelFerraù

Images