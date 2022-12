Not Available

Filmed from a choreographed eternal B and D triangle, old found erotic footage, optically printed and rear screen rephotograhped with a Matte Box, and hand painted. According to Stekel, in all of us is the will to power and the will to power and the will to submission; every pleasure is close to pain, and in all love there is some hate. To be able to stretch our boundaries and explore our shadow side, here with a bit of black humor, this is part of our new freedoms.–S. G.