When a large corporation threatens to take over a small town's primary business and put half of the town's population out of work, sawmill owner Logan Reeser (two-time Oscar winner Jason Robards) is the only one who can stand in their way. Co-writer and director Lanny Cotler's David vs. Goliath tale features another two-time Oscar winner, Hilary Swank, as the scandal-prone daughter of the mill's embattled manager (John Terry).