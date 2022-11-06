Heartworn Highways

Not Available

This film is about the "outlaw" country music movement of the 70s, when artists rejected the glossy, strings filled Nashville sound and made poignant, gritty music. Guy Clark, David Allen Coe, Charlie Daniels and more are featured. Townes Van Zandt really steals the show, though. Out in his ratty trailer he's shown drinking whiskey and shooting bb guns. He sits down in the kitchen and plays some songs for his girlfriend and his elderly black neighbor, Uncle Seymour Washington (whose interactions with Townes are amazing) and plays some of the most amazing music you'll ever hear. There are also some great scenes of a little local ensemble playing in a bar. This is a must-see film for fans of Real Country Music™.