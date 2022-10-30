Hearty Tomato

Not Available

Hailang Li, a rebellious juvenile, is engrossed with video games for which he often escapes from school. He cannot understand why his mother works hard selling vegetables to make a living. In the mother's eyes, Hailang Li is a good boy and she always makes sure he has everything he needs. Until one day she discovers her son is playing truant and has stolen money to play games. Driven to despair, the mother beats her child with a heavy hand for the very first time. The rebelling Hailang Li decides to sell tomatoes himself for one day to prove to his mother that he is capable of making a living by himself.