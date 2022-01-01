H.E.A.T - Live at Sweden Rock Festival

Not Available

It's the band's second ever live recording - and first on video - and was captured 7th June 2018 at Sweden's top rock event, Sweden Rock. It follow's their career-highlight 2017 album 'Into The Great Unknown' which slickly fused the band's pummeling riffs with decoarative synths and some truly classic melodic hooks and harmonies. The live album features iconic tracks like 'Living On The Run' and 'A Shot At Redemption' alongside new favourites like 'Bastard Of Society' and 'Redefined' from the latest studio record.