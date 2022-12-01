Not Available

“Heat Shot 1” includes the process of deconstruction burning 10 years ago` s photos and negative films when I learned and made photography at first time and also reveals the process of reconstruction making a new piece, “Heat Shot” after 10 years later. It is about the process of deconstruction and reconstruction of an artist` s personal memory and life and also a question for representing images between emotional memory and material process by the strategy of repetition and difference.