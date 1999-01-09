1999

Heat Vision and Jack

    As the result of a NASA miscalculation, Astronaut Jack Austin flew to close to the sun, the rays expanding his mind and making him the smartest man on the planet. Now he and his talking motorcycle (who contains the mind of his former roommate) are on the run from NASA and their assain, actor Ron Silver who want to take his brain. They travel from place to place solving paranormal mysteries with the help of Jack's newfound ability to become a super genius when his brain absorbs sunlight.

    		Owen WilsonHeat Vision
    		Ben StillerStrip Club DJ / Himself (uncredited)
    		Ron SilverHimself
    		Christine Taylor
    		Vincent Schiavelli
    		O-Lan JonesPatrice

