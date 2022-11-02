Heated Vengeance

Not Available

Lt. Joe Hoffman (Hatch) is a Vietnam veteran who, many years after the end of the war, decides to go back to the "Golden Triangle" to find his lost love, Michelle Twassoon (Mitchell-Collins). She was an interpreter during the war, and they fell in love. They even had a precocious, squeaky-voiced son together. But trouble looms for Hoffman in the form of Larry Bingo (Max) - yes, LARRY BINGO is his name. He's a disgraced army dude who was kicked out of the service for raping one of the locals back during the war. Now he's a drug runner along with his compatriots Snake (Pollard) and Bandit (Dye). Coincidentally, they run into Hoffman now, in the present day, and, seeing as how Hoffman was Bingo's commanding officer, and was largely responsible for his dishonorable discharge, Bingo now wants revenge.