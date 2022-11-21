Not Available

It has been a year since William's brother David went missing. The worst year of his life, one that has left him a broken man. The day Chloe moves into his bleak apartment block, it seems there is a chance for some happiness in his life, she makes him feel different, alive. When William suddenly starts receiving mysterious messages relating to his missing brother, his fragile world is turned upside down. William must try and follow these strange clues regarding his brother to find out who is responsible for his disappearance. With Chloe at his side he embarks on a dangerous journey to discover the truth.