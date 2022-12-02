Heatstroke Highway

Not Available

Director Lester Moore (the guy who taught Chris Ward how to make Porn) takes charge of a cast of twenty-somethings on a major video shoot down in the desert in this first instalment of Raging Stallion's new Youthful Offenders video line. Moore came out of retirement to direct this cast of young men--none are over 30 years old! Just imagine, young guys filmed with Raging Stallion top quality! Add to this Lester Moore's stunning directing and you get the hottest youth-oriented film since Naked Highway. This is a must-own movie for lovers of beautiful young men! Featuring new Raging Stallion exclusives Marco Pirelli and Justin Christopher, this is a film that will knock your knickers into a new dimension!