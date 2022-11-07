Heaven 17: Penthouse and Pavement - Live in Concert 2010

Not Available

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the band's debut album, Penthouse and Pavement, combines the bands full live concert filmed in Sheffield in March 2010, with never-seen-before documentary and rehearsal footage. Also included is a unique collection of all the digital videos used as the back drop to the live show, set to the accompanying live audio from the performance. Each video was commissioned by a different visual artist and includes some of the biggest and talented up-and-coming artists from the worlds of digital and graphic design, fine art and film. A must for any fan, featuring 19 classic tracks, including Temptation, (We Don t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang and a cover version of the Human League s Being Boiled Penthouse and Pavement Live in Concert perfectly captures one of the most influential bands of their generation, as relevant and exciting today as they were when they first formed.