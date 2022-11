Not Available

A group of occultists have resurrected Lilith, first wife of Adam, in hopes of avenging her alleged betrayal by God. Lilith has been reborn in the flesh and now walks among the living. Her minions are setting up the proper channels for their master’s ultimate revenge: the apocalypse. With the deck stacked so high against the forces of God, the Holy Spirit Himself makes a vow to take out Lilith once and for all.