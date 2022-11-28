Heaven Can Wait. Maybe...

Not Available

Kaoru, Hiroki and Takeshi are childhood friends. Adults now, they have gone their separate ways, but still live close to each other in central Tokyo. Hiroki works for a newspaper company, and Takeshi has followed in his father's footsteps to work at the Tsukiji fish market. Both men love Kaoru, but Hiroki is too shy to express it. Finally, Takeshi proposes to her, and she accepts. On the day of their engagement party, Takeshi crashes his car and becomes comatose. After three years, Takeshi comes out of his coma - but with no memory of his engagement.