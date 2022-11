Not Available

Heavy metal superstars Heaven & Hell rock the house at Germany's famed Wacken Festival in 2009, in what would be front man Ronnie James Dio's last concert to be captured on film before his death from cancer in 2010. The powerful show combines crowd-pleasing classics from the band's early days as Black Sabbath and hits from their recent albums, including "E5150," "Children of the Sea," "The Mob Rules" and "Neon Nights."