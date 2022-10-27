Not Available

Heaven Is a Playground

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

On Chicago's South Side, too many kids get their one shot in life at the wrong end of a gun. But Byron Harper is determined to change all that with a dream called basketball. His hottest player, Truth, has a chance to turn pro, but first Harper has to tackle two major obstacles: Truth's drug problem and his ambitious, crooked sports agent. Enter Zack Telander, a promising young attorney who has given up his small-town law practice. He's spending a summer in the city playing pick-up basketball games and re-thinking his future. Harper asks for his help, but first Zack has to prove himself at hoops.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images