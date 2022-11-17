Heaven Is Only in Hell

Not Available

As long as humanity exists, there's a desire for eternal life. Many religions promise to give that, but all they offer are only empty promises. Only "The Dark Forces" really offer the opportunity to get eternal life. "The Dark Forces" will help you. Go and find the old well with the witch-mark. Find a victim. The victim must die an extremely violent death in the house the well is in. Bring a blood-sacrifice to the well, blood, lots of blood. Descend into the well and on the other side of it you will become, with the help from "The Dark Forces" an eternal heavenly life. Don't hesitate, just come!