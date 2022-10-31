Heaven is Waiting

Not Available

Years after his wife Kate died, Ned Stevens still hates the idea of dating. After all, why would he start dating again when he has his daughter Liz to take care of? But when Liz brings a surprise home with her during a visit from college, Ned's world is turned upside down. Can Ned accept that his little girl is falling for David, a practically perfect know-it-all who drives Ned crazy? As Ned tries to sabotage the relationship, Liz diverts his attention to Carol the beautiful single woman Ned sees jogging every morning. With Liz and David's help, Ned will learn that with love, there are always second chances.