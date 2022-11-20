Heaven Rises

Not Available

During the summer of 1957 a man called Juan de Dios goes through a convalescence in a country hotel. Following the prescriptions of the doctor, he must take complete rest, "not a single movement, not a single thught". Stretched on a hammock, Juan de Dios must resign to "sinking himself in the boredom, just like a castaway at sea". But suddenly he realizes that immobility is something impossible: Juan de Dios sees himself overwhelmed by a myriad of physical, sound, optical and olfactory sensations,which awaken his spirit. After three hours of this contemplation, he announces his departure in the next day. Back in Barcelona, Juan de Dios gives himself over to the sensationsof the city.