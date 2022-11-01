Heaven's Seven

Not Available

Seven ex-soldiers are hired to rob a group of American GI's trucks, under the misguided notion that these trucks contain a wealth of treasures. They successfully seize the trucks, only to find that there's nothing precious within. A troop of fully-armed, brutal, not to mention racist GIs, led by Peter, is now after them. At the same time, their former superior (in charge of seven) is tracking down a cargo of dangerous chemicals and he asks for their help. They reluctantly agree, and their personal conflict is turned into an action-packed confrontation fought and waged for the sake of one thing only: their country.