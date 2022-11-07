Not Available

Heaven Sword and Dragon Sabre II

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

The thrills continue in this second part of this cherished adventure, created by the renowned director Chu Yuan and ingenious novelist Chin Yung. Only the union of the title weapons can save the six remaining martial arts sects who are vying for mastery. So just sit back and enjoy the movie event which spawned a legacy that continues even today with a long-running, internationally loved television series, a role-playing game, and even collectible replicas of the Heaven Sword and Dragon Sabre themselves!

Cast

Candice Yu On-OnChou Chi Yeuk
Ching LiPrincess Chiu Ming
Candy Wen Xue-ErYan Li/Chu Er
Cheng Lai-FongSiu Chiu
Karen Chan Ga-YeeYang Bu Huei/Yeung Bu Dui
Lo LiehLion King Tse Shun

