Not Available

Heaven to Hell is the epic story of good versus evil; of paradise lost and pleasure found. Dean Monroe stars at The Devil, who, along with help from his Instigator and minions of Soldiers and Dog Boys, tempts The Angel, played by Brad Patton. It's the first-ever movie in Falcon history featuring a cast comprised completely of Falcon Exclusives. Heaven to Hell also features Brad Patton's first-ever on-screen experience as a bottom.