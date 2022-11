Not Available

Due to his incurable disease, Nam-sik desperately needs the medicine that he can’t possibly afford. Just to stay alive, he chooses to move around from hospital to hospital stealing medicine after work. Meanwhile, 203, the man in prison for embezzlement who is suffering from severe headache and seizures visits the hospital for a medical checkup. After being told that he has less than 2 weeks to live, 203 escapes and Nam-sik tag along in his unexpected journey.