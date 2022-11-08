Not Available

Heavenly Creature

  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy
  • Drama

In 'A Brave New World', a virus brings the city to ruins and zombies flood the streets of Seoul. In 'The Heavenly Creature', a robot reaches enlightenment while working at a temple, but its creators deem this phenomenon a threat to mankind. In the final segment, 'Happy Birthday', a young girl logs onto a strange website and places an order for a new billiard ball for her father. Soon afterwards a meteor heads toward Earth and people flee to underground bomb shelters.

Cast

Koh Joon-heeKim Yoo-mi
Park Hae-IlRU-4/In-Myoung (voice)
Kim Kang-wooRobot repairman Park Do-won
Doona BaePark Min-seo
Bong Joon-ho Joon-ho, lee
Jin Ji-heePark Min-seo (child)

