Purgatory is the condition or process of purification in which the souls of those who die in a state of grace are made ready for Heaven. “All who die in God’s grace and friendship, but still imperfectly purified are indeed assured of their eternal salvation, but after death they undergo purification so as to achieve the holiness necessary to enter the joy of heaven.” Nothing defiled can enter heaven (Rev. 21:27), and therefore any soul less-than-perfect must first be cleansed before he can be admitted to the vision of God. In this FOCUS production, Fr. Mark Beard helps to explain the Doctrine of Purgatory that he refers to as Heaven’s Hospital.