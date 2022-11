Not Available

The story opens with Brandon and Shy, negotiating for a lease of an old room owned by Stella. Brix, a travelling salesman and Stella's live-in partner deals with the couple in behalf of the landlady. Little do they know that inside the mysterious house lies a perplexed truth. Bugbog Sarado" shapes up the frames of sadism and masochism. It intensified the sounds of pain and protest in discovering the real encounters inside the bedroom of abused women.