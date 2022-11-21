Not Available

The lack of snow in much of the world, and a lack of snowpack stability in most other places, made this winter exceptionally challenging. Mentally and otherwise. A bit like a riddle, a maze, and a game of chicken rolled into one. With heavy consequences for not playing at the very top of your game. Lucky for you, (and for Absinthe) we were at the right place at the right time. But that would be a long and weird name for a movie, so we decided to call this one HEAVY MENTAL. You will be rocked. Riders include Victor De Le Rue, Austen Sweetin, Bode Merrill, Jason Robinson, Mat Schaer, Wolfgang Nyvelt, Manuel Diaz, Victor Daviet, Johnnie Paxson, Romain De Marchi, Blair Habenicht, Scot Brown, Ozzy Henning, Rusty Ockenden, Nils Arvidsson, Mathieu Crepel, Sylvain Bourbousson, Helen Schettini, and Mike Basich