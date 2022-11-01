Heavy Metal: Louder Than Life

Not Available

This documentary is a considered look at the continuing story of Metal, in the words of the people that make it, live it, breathe it and keep it vital. The Bands. The Fans, The Producers, The Industry and The Journalists. What makes it tick, why nothing else can touch it for power, emotion and longevity, why it's misunderstood, why it doesn't care, how it continues to upset the establishment, how it manipulates the media, the positivity, and the way it has forced it's iconography and ethos deep into an unsuspecting and unwilling mainstream.