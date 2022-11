Not Available

In 1952, four passionate bobsledders - Gamser, Franzl, Gustl and Leusl Peter prepare for the Winter Olympics in Oslo. There, the veteran Bavarian Gamser wants to finally put his archrival Dorfler in his place and show him his class. While the two men constantly get into your hair, the women Rosi and Anna try to calm things down. In Oslo, there is finally a big showdown, which will take place not only on a bobsled.