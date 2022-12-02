Hebei Taipei

Not Available

Li, a former soldier who's family broke apart during wartime, was born in Hebei Province in China. He joined the army since youth, never about any political beliefs, but to survive by fighting for those who fed him. The war brought him to Taipei Taiwan, a place where he spent six decades to fit in. Li never had a chance to return to his hometown Hebei, but has revisited it countless times in his dreams. whenever he dreams of it, he sees blood flowing all over the place. At the age of sixty, he decided to separate from his wife and children and lived alone for 20 years. He missed all those years wasted in wartime when he was young, at the same time, he had no idea how his eventful life would come to an end...