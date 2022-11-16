Not Available

Prior to his death, Mutalib tycoon ordered his son Dullah to search for a legacy that is listed on the secret map. Fearing that his son, who had been studying abroad, knew only the truth, Mutalib asked his friends, Cepot and Udel to help and guide his son, including being told about the secret map. Joko, the deceased's assistant, is trying to seize the map with the help of Mutalib's private secretary, Fatimah. Udel and Tjepot were kidnapped and threatened by Jim. Udel and Tjepot fled to Sukadamai. This run was made funny. Joko successfully snatched the map from the Dullah and went to Sukadamai which was the clue to the inheritance. Thanks to the help of Udel and Tjepot, the Dullah was able to find the treasure. What is the content of that inheritance? Just a piece of paper urging Dullah to work. The insane Dullah who wanted to work hard after getting the message, also fell in love with the local girl, Siti.