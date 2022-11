Not Available

83-year-old Héctor García, a renowned photographer, has devoted over 60 years to capturing transcendental moments of Mexico, but especially the day-to-day life of the city he lives in, mostly photographing poverty and marginality. Half a century later, this documentary accompanies photographers Héctor and María García along the center of the city with the purpose of carrying out a tribute and a challenge: to film Mexico D.F. following in the footsteps of García's aesthetics.