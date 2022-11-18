Not Available

Newlyweds Hedda and Jorgen Tesman are just returning from their honeymoon to a villa by the edge of the forest with a breathtaking view on the city. Restoration work on their home has not yet been completed, and Jorgen will soon be running out of money. That's if he doesn't succeed Dr. Franck Brack as head physician of the city hospital. Jorgen and Hedda prepare dinner for Brack, when two uninvited guests emerge. As the evening progesses the group becomes entangled in a weave of guilt, love and betrayal and when morning comes disaster has struck.