Young Tunisian Hedi lives an ordered life in which he believes there can be no more surprises. His future will play out as other people have planned, until he meets a young woman named Rim at a hotel in Mahdia Hediand. An ostensibly personal story broadens into a panorama of a society in upheaval, an allegory about breaking away from traditions. And a film about the happiness and pain of freedom.
|Majd Mastoura
|Hedi
|Rym Ben Messaoud
|Rim
|Sabah Bouzouita
|Baya
|Hakim Boumessoudi
|Ahmed
|Omnia Ben Ghali
|Khedija
