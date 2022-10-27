Not Available

Hedi

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tanit Films

Young Tunisian Hedi lives an ordered life in which he believes there can be no more surprises. His future will play out as other people have planned, until he meets a young woman named Rim at a hotel in Mahdia Hediand. An ostensibly personal story broadens into a panorama of a society in upheaval, an allegory about breaking away from traditions. And a film about the happiness and pain of freedom.

Cast

Majd MastouraHedi
Rym Ben MessaoudRim
Sabah BouzouitaBaya
Hakim BoumessoudiAhmed
Omnia Ben GhaliKhedija

View Full Cast >

Images