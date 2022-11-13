Hedwig Page, Seaside Librarian

Not Available

Hedwig Page was born with an uncanny knowledge of cataloguing. She could recite Dewey Decimal categories before she could read and she could read before all else. She obviously pities, but does not excuse, your ignorance of the Holdings of the Library. Hedwig is the personification of applied skill, a Delphi of learning. And, Hedwig Page has some problems. This is the story of renowned librarian, collector and inventor, Hedwig Page. The piece chronicles the life of a retired librarian, past and present.