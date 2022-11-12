Hee Porgi Kunachi

Not Available

Rejected and shunned by 35 prospective grooms as well as her very own family respectively, overweight Mumbai-based Sushila Sawant moves out, finds a job with Hindustan Bank and starts to live independently. When loneliness overtakes her, she visits Dr. Patki's dispensary, and through an unknown sperm donor, becomes pregnant; subsequently gives birth to a baby girl, Gauri and ensures she gets a good education. Years later, Gauri has blossomed into a beautiful young woman, and has fallen in love with wealthy Anand Deshmukh. Sushila finds out, disapproves at first, but relents when Gauri threatens to elope, and visits the Deshmukhs to fix this alliance. Things do not go as planned as the later refuse to give their permission as there is no male parent involved.