Heera Panna

Heera has two passions in his life, namely his love for Reema, an air-hostess, and photography. When Reema passes away during an airplane accident, Heera is left with only passion in life - photography. During one of his photographic sessions with Raja Saab, a priceless diamond is stolen by Panna, and is hidden in Heera's car. When Heera comes to know about this theft and that he is in possession of stolen property, he decides to turn Panna in to the police, and that's when he comes to know that Panna is Reema's younger sister.