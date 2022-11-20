Heeralaal Pannalaal

Not Available

The movie starts with two innocent and kind hearted guys named Heeralal (Shashi Kapoor) and Pannalal (Randhir Kapoor). They are famous among criminals as they have helped police in capturing them several times. Heeralal is in search of his parent’s killer but has no idea of him at all. Pannalal is in search of his father. Heeralal meets with a girl named Ruby (Zeenat Aman ) and falls in love with her. Pannalal falls in love with Ruby’s friend, Neelam (Neetu Singh). Kalicharan (Ajit), who is a renowned criminal has decided to teach a lesson to Heeralal and Pannalal for interfering in their business. But instead Kalicharan is forced to run from the police. Police commissioner, Premlal (Prem Nath) is very happy with the guys and wants to protect them from Kalicharan and his friend, Panther’s ( Amjad Khan ) anger.